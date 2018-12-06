Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 6. Dezember 2018
05.12.2018

25 % Wachstum in der Biokunststoffindustrie erwartet

Laut den Marktdaten von European Bioplastics (EUBP) werden die weltweiten Produktionskapazitäten für Biokunststoffe von rund 2,11 Mio t im Jahr 2018 auf etwa 2,62 Mio t bis 2023 steigen. Biopolymere wie PLA (Polylactide) und PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate) gelten als größte Wachstumstreiber im Bereich der biobasierten und biologisch abbaubaren Kunststoffe.

Verpackungen bleiben das führende Anwendungssegment für Biokunststoffe mit fast 65 % (1,2 Mio t) Anteil am gesamten Biokunststoffmarkt im Jahr 2018. Über 50 % aller Biokunststoffe wurden 2017 in Asien produziert. Rund ein Fünftel der Produktionskapazitäten sind in Europa angesiedelt. Dieser Anteil wird bis 2023 voraussichtlich auf ein Viertel ansteigen.
Die für den Anbau nachwachsender Rohstoffe zur Produktion von Biokunststoffen genutzte Landfläche belief sich im Jahr 2018 auf rund 0,81 Mio ha, was nach Angaben von EUBP einem Anteil von weniger als 0,02 % an der weltweiten Landwirtschaftsfläche entspricht. „Die genutzte Fläche für Biokunststoffe ist nach wie vor unbedeutend“, sagte Francois de Bie, Chairman of European Bioplastics. Trotz des prognostizierten Wachstums der Produktionskapazitäten von Biokunststoffen in den kommenden fünf Jahren wird der Anteil der Landfläche in etwa gleich bleiben. Dies verdeutlicht, dass zwischen dem Anbau nachwachsender Rohstoffe für Nahrungs- und Futtermittel und für die Herstellung von Biokunststoffen keine Konkurrenz besteht.

Kategorie: Produktion
