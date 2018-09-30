Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Sonntag, 30. September 2018

Kronen Jubiläum und Hausmesse am 27. und 28. September 2018

Hausmesse

Während der Jubiläumsveranstaltung zum 40jährigen Bestehen und der anschließenden Hausmesse öffnete Kronen sein Haus in Kehl
Großes Interesse: Der Einladung zur Kronen Jubiläumsveranstaltung waren mehr als 200 internationale Teilnehmer gefolgt
Safety first: Die Besucher bekamen – unter Einhaltung der erforderlichen Sicherheitsmaßnahmen – einen Einblick in die Produktionshallen des Unternehmens
Im Rahmen der Hausmesse zeigte Kronen einen Roboter im Einsatz an einer Stanzmaschine, die bis zu 2.600 Äpfel pro Minute verarbeiten kann.
Kronen-Systempartner Matthias Aysche von Polytrade (r.) mit Besucher Sergej Belov von Fru2Go
Hüllenlos: Melone nach der Bearbeitung in einer Kronen-Schälmaschine
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Ulrich Hochberg stellte in seinem Vortrag „Sweaty“ vor, einen autonom agierenden humanoiden Roboter
Achim Müller (l.) und Wolfram Vogt von Kronen-Systempartner Prominent
(v. l.) Jürgen Gutknecht, Lysoform, Stephan Zillgith, Kronen, Cristiana Grajecki und Dietmar Schmalz von Lyosoform
Convenient: Gemüse-Spaghetti aus dem Spirello 150 von Kronen
Karottenblume, geformt mit der pneumatischen Stanzmaschine PGW von Kronen
Im Forum erhielten die Besucher wesentliche Informationen zur Weiterverarbeitung von Obst und Gemüse. Ana Allende von Cebas-Csis sprach über Betriebsstandards für Waschsysteme von Frischprodukten
Alexander Kalkschmidt-Jährling von Sterilair im Kundengespräch

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 39/2018

DOGK 2018: BRANCHEN-BAROMETER BOT VIELFÄLTIGE LÖSUNGSANSÄTZE

Grüner Merkur wurde an Francisco Paco Borrás Escribá und Robert Broadfoot verliehen

LIDL
Georg Bloss im Interview

BROCCOLI
Einkaufsmenge steigt

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
39 28.09.2018 18.09.2018 • Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 05.10.2018 25.09.2018 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
41 12.10.2018 02.10.2018 • Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
42 19.10.2018 09.10.2018 • Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
43 26.10.2018 16.10.2018 • Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.10.2018

Fruitnet Forum Middle East

A brand-new networking event, has been designed to promote new opportunities for trade in the Middle East featuring high-profile local and international presenters.

01.10.2018

WOP Dubai

International Perishables Expo in the Middle East

01.10.2018

Taropack

Internationale Ausstellung für Verpackung, Lagerung und Logistik

02.10.2018

Tokyo Pack

With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...

02.10.2018

Cool Logistics Global Conference & Exhibition

The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...

08.10.2018

FPJ Live – The UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress

The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.

12.10.2018

Syskevasia

16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel/Onlinehandel

Fruchthandel/Produktion

Verpackung/Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps & Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.