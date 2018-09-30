Kronen Jubiläum und Hausmesse am 27. und 28. September 2018

Grüner Merkur wurde an Francisco Paco Borrás Escribá und Robert Broadfoot verliehen
LIDL
Georg Bloss im Interview
BROCCOLI
Einkaufsmenge steigt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
A brand-new networking event, has been designed to promote new opportunities for trade in the Middle East featuring high-profile local and international presenters.
International Perishables Expo in the Middle East
Internationale Ausstellung für Verpackung, Lagerung und Logistik
With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...
The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...
The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.
16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition