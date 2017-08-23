Zespri scholarships open now for secondary students

Zespri’s horticultural scholarships are open now and secondary students heading to tertiary studies and planning to work in the kiwifruit industry are encouraged to apply, according to a press release.
Zespri General Manager Grower & Government Relations Dave Courtney explains Zespri awards two scholarships worth up to $15,000 each towards tertiary tuition. As well as receiving up to $5000 a year for three years, recipients also receive valuable mentorship, networking and engagement opportunities in the industry.
“The kiwifruit industry is set to more than double sales to $4.5 billion over the next seven years and there are great careers to be had right across the industry from the orchard to postharvest to sales, marketing, accounting, HR, law and much more,” says Dave.
These two scholarships are aimed at students in their last year of secondary school heading off for postgraduate study in any field within the horticulture sector. Zespri is looking for students who have achieved academic excellence as well as strong leadership, community, sporting and/or cultural achievements, and received over 200 applicants last year.
KERNOBST
Apfel-Ernte bleibt 2017 unter 10 Millionen Tonnen — Auch weniger Birnen
PILZE
Champignons passen perfekt zur modernen Ernährung
KARTOFFELN
Frühware noch in ruhigem Fahrwasser
SEE-LOGISTIK
Unternehmen setzen auf Digitalisierungsprojekte
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
|29.08.2017
|• SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 24 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
International exhibition of organic and natural products