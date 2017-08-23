Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 23. August 2017
22.08.2017

Zespri scholarships open now for secondary students

​Zespri’s horticultural scholarships are open now and secondary students heading to tertiary studies and planning to work in the kiwifruit industry are encouraged to apply, according to a press release.
 
Zespri General Manager Grower & Government Relations Dave Courtney explains Zespri awards two scholarships worth up to $15,000 each towards tertiary tuition. As well as receiving up to $5000 a year for three years, recipients also receive valuable mentorship, networking and engagement opportunities in the industry.
“The kiwifruit industry is set to more than double sales to $4.5 billion over the next seven years and there are great careers to be had right across the industry from the orchard to postharvest to sales, marketing, accounting, HR, law and much more,” says Dave.
These two scholarships are aimed at students in their last year of secondary school heading off for postgraduate study in any field within the horticulture sector. Zespri is looking for students who have achieved academic excellence as well as strong leadership, community, sporting and/or cultural achievements, and received over 200 applicants last year.

Kategorie: Übersee
