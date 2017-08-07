Zespri: Kiwi-Reise von der Plantage bis auf den EU-Markt mit 3D-Brille „miterleben“

Mit einer Virtual-Reality-Brille können die Besucher der FRUIT LOGISTICA am Stand von Zespri einen dreidimensionalen Film mit Impressionen aus dem Jahreszyklus einer Kiwiplantage erleben, wie es in einer Mitteilung heißt.
Der Film gebe Einblicke in Pflege, Anbau, Qualitätskontrolle und Transport der Kiwi bis auf den europäischen Markt und werde zudem im 360°-Panorama-Modus über dem gesamten Stand gezeigt. Und auch der sei in diesem Jahr neu: Rund 160 m² sei der Zespri-Stand groß. Außerdem bereite ein erfahrener Kreativkoch am Stand neue Gerichte zu, die die Besucher probieren dürfen.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
