Zespri brand turns 20 and wants to double sales to $4.5 billion by 2025

This week marks a milestone with the kiwifruit industry coming together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Zespri brand, proudly owned by New Zealand kiwifruit growers, the company informed in a press release.



Zespri chief executive Lain Jager says the celebrations come at a great time, with the industry aiming to more than double sales to $4.5 billion a year by 2025. “Kiwifruit is an important economic contributor to communities in regional New Zealand, with more than $1.14 billion returned to NZ communities last year alone. More than $21 billion of premium kiwifruit has been sold in a Zespri box since 1997; our brand is underpinned by the great work done over many years right across the industry from orchards to packhouses and in the markets,” says Jager.

The kiwifruit industry made a choice back in 1997 to create a brand which would differentiate NZ fruit on the world stage. “Now in 2017, Zespri is the undisputed category leader in kiwifruit. However, kiwifruit is still an underdeveloped category globally and we have the goal of increasing overall kiwifruit consumption around the world from 0.22 percent of globally traded fruit,” says Lain Jager.