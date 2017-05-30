Zespri 2016/17 season results: record sales by volume and value

A remarkable season of increased yields and the largest-ever New Zealand crop helped lift total Zespri sales volume from New Zealand to a record 137.7 million trays, 18 percent up on the previous year. Sales of kiwifruit from Zespri’s Northern Hemisphere supplying locations also grew by 14 percent to 16.6 million trays, driven mainly by SunGold vines coming into production in Italy.



Zespri Chairman Peter McBride says Zespri sold more fruit faster than ever before during the 2016/17 season, with global fruit sales revenue rising by 19 percent to $2.26 billion. The 2016/17 season also saw the announcement of 1,800 hectares of SunGold licence allocated for Europe over the next three years, doubling Zespri’s offshore production of the variety to meet growing demand for 12 month supply.

Revenue from the New Zealand SunGold licence release is a significant driver of Zespri’s corporate income. A further 400-hectare tranche was released through a tender to New Zealand growers this year and the Zespri Board will decide on a potential three additional tranches of 400 hectares each year up to 2020, subject to an annual review of performance after each selling season.

Zespri’s distributable profit range for the 2017/18 financial year is expected to be $101 million to $106 million, based on the forecast net profit after tax range announced in April.

Zespri Chief Executive Lain Jager notes the volume outlook for 2017/18 is slightly down on last season but still the second-largest crop in the company’s history. “Supplied SunGold volumes will increase to around 55 million trays but seasonal factors will see Green volumes fall back to around 69 million trays supplied, versus 83 million trays sold last year. Our sales and marketing teams are launching programmes in 59 countries and working hard to maximise value to growers and shareholders through great campaigns and promotions in support of our premium kiwifruit,” says Mr Jager.