Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 29. August 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
29.08.2017

World Water Week opens in Stockholm: water is fundamental to achieving the Global Goals

Foto: flickr/SIWI Stockolm International Water Institute

The term “water scarcity” is becoming increasingly common. As more countries, and cities, experience the effects of high population pressure and less available freshwater, the interest among policy-makers, businesses, and citizens grows, according to a press release.

“World Water Week is a key meeting place for the water and development community; it is here that we come together and make sure that the very best ideas are brought forward,” said SIWI’s Executive Director, Torgny Holmgren.
World Water Week is the world’s biggest global annual meeting focusing on water and development. It is organized by SIWI, Stockholm International Water Institute.
The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Peter Thomson, called the world’s climate and water resources the “fundament of our existence”, and said that “Without proper stewardship of that fundament the 2030 sustainable development agenda obviously goes nowhere. Because without the fundament we can’t exist.”
Sweden’s Minister for Environment, Karolina Skog said that “Sustainable and efficient management of our water and wastewater […] has a profound effect on all aspects of human life; economic growth, sustainable development, sustainable city planning, circular thinking in industry and in production, energy saving, good quality of our water and, last but not least, it is crucial for health and for a sustainable environment.”
Another central aspect of efficient water use, is to use less. In his welcoming speech Holmgren pointed out that it will be challenging but necessary to change large-scale water consumption patterns: “The Week’s theme, Water and waste: Reduce and reuse, really touches the very core of our daily lives. To reduce, some drastic changes will be necessary – especially by the main water users, including industries, energy producers and the agriculture sector.”
He added that changes are also needed in how we think about reuse of water: “I think that it is very important to try and change the mind-set around waste. Rather than presenting us with a problem, we can view waste as an asset also becoming a business opportunity.”

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
DFHV/Frischeseminar: Sicherer Import von Öko-Ware aus D... 29.08.2017
Deutschland mein Garten/BVEO: Fun Facts und Tipps zur T... 29.08.2017
Pineapples banned by Reading and Leeds Festivals 29.08.2017
"Superfoods" ersetzen keine ausgewogene Ernährung 29.08.2017
Österreich: Behörden mit Lebensmittelsicherheit zufried... 29.08.2017
Fepex: Neues Projekt soll den Einsatz von Pflanzenschut... 28.08.2017
Melonen: HillFresh und Itaueira intensivieren Partnersc... 28.08.2017
Süßkartoffel: Forscher entschlüsseln komplexes Erbgut 28.08.2017
DFHV/Studie: Ist Mehrwert eigentlich auch mehr wert? 28.08.2017
Copa und Cogeca bedauern Ankündigung der USA, Maßnahmen... 28.08.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

28.08.2017

Obst und Gemüsevertrieb Südbaden GmbH benötigt zur Verstärkung seines Verkaufsteams ab April 2018 einen engagierten Mitarbeiter (m/w) im Verkauf

28.07.2017

Dr. Schwerdtfeger Personalberatung: Key Account Manager (m/w) - Bio-Lebensmittel

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 34/2017

Marktbalance?

KERNOBST
Vor Überdehnung der Preisschraube wird gewarnt

ZESPRI
Hafen Zeebrügge erwartet Rekordlieferung Kiwis

ZWETSCHGEN
Ein knappes und gesuchtes Gut

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
35 01.09.2017 22.08.2017 • Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
36 08.09.2017 31.08.2017 • DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
37 15.09.2017 05.09.2017 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Äpfel aus Frankreich
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte (Saisonbeginn)
• Beerenobst
• Herbstsaison in Italien
38 22.09.2017 12.09.2017 • Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Tropische Melonen
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Paprika
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

07.09.2017

WorldFood Istanbul

The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 24 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.

08.09.2017

SANA

International exhibition of organic and natural products

11.09.2017

WorldFood Moscow

Internationale Fachmesse für Landwirtschaft, Verpackung

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.