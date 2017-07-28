World Banana Forum richtet sich für das dritte globale Treffen

Das dritte World Banana Forum (WBF) findet vom 7. bis 10. November 2017 im Centre International de Conférences Genève statt.
Die Konferenz findet mit Unterstützung der Food and Agritculture Oganization of the United Nations statt. Als Teilnehmer werden Führungskräfte der Bananenindustrie sowie Vertreter von Produzentenorganisationen, Politiker und Vertreter von Handelsverbänden, Nicht-Regierungsorganisationen, Zertifizierern und Einzelhändlern erwartet.
In vier Sessions werden die aktuellen Herausforderungen für die Bananenindustrie diskutiert. Dazu zählen Arbeitsbedingungen auf den Plantagen, Geschlechtergleichheit, Nachhaltigkeit, Fair Trade und Kollaborationen. Besondere Prägnanz nimmt während der WBF eine Session zum Thema Fusarium wilt Tropical Race IV (TR4) ein, ein Pilz, der derzeit eine große Bedrohung für zahlreiche Bananenanbaugebiete darstellt. Einen weiteren Schwerpunkt nimmt die Entwicklung neuer Sorten weltweit ein.
Interessierte können sich hier für das WBF registrieren.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.