USDA: Investitionen von 13,6 Mio USD für Erforschung von Citrus Greening

Das U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) hat in Zusammenarbeit mit dem National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) eine Stellungnahme veröffentlicht, nach der weitere Beihilfen zur Bekämpfung der Citrus-Krankheit Huanglongbing (HLB) in Höhe von 13,6 Mio USD vergeben werden.
„Die ökonomischen Auswirkungen der Krankheit gehen in die Milliarden“, erklärte Direktor Sonny Ramaswamy. Huanglongbing (HLB) wurde erstmals 2005 in Florida entdeckt und gilt als verheerendste Citruskrankheit weltweit. Seit 2009 hat USDA mehr als 400 Mio USD zur Bekämpfung investiert, davon mehr als 57 Mio USD in das Citrus Disease Research and Extension Program der Specialty Crop Research Initiative (SCRI).
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
