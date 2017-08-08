Unitec Group: Will be present at the fair with UT instruments and Unisorting

The Unitec Group will be present at the FRUIT LOGISTICA fair in Berlin. For over 90 years, the Unitec Group has specialized in reliable and efficient technological solutions for the various production phases of fresh fruit and vegetables, from emptying, calibration, grading to packaging.
Unitec will be present at the fair with:
• UT instruments, born from the union of Unitec and TR Turoni, which has operated in the quality control sector of fruit and vegetables for over 30 years
• Unisorting, which embodies the experience of Unitec in the global fruit and vegetables sector united with the professionalism of 3 companies that have greatly contributed to the sector over the last ten years: Longobardi Srl, Sammo Srl and Sado Srl.
We are pleased to invite you to a PRESS MEETING
Thursday February 9th at 12.00
at the Unitec stand,
PAVILION 4.1: Stand nr. A 02
During the meeting, Unitec, UT instruments and Unisorting will present the group and the technologies, which are capable of following the products from the field to the GDO, with an extremely high level of specialization, cutting costs and reducing waste.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
