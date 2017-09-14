Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 14. September 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
14.09.2017

Ungarn erwartet größere Gemüseernte

Nach Informationen des ungarischen Branchenverbands Fruitveb könnte die Gemüseernte eine Menge von mehr als 2 Mio t erreichen.

Dies entspricht einer Steigerung von 5 % bis 10 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr. Ursprünglich waren lediglich 1,8 Mio t erwartet worden. Die Produkte werden im Freiland auf einer Fläche von 80.000 ha angebaut, das sind 4.000 ha mehr als 2016.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Internationale Tagung zu Innovationen in der Landwirtsc... 14.09.2017
USDA: Hilfsprogramm für Opfer von Hurrikan Irma 13.09.2017
Schweiz: Es gibt nicht ausreichend Honig- und Wildbiene... 13.09.2017
Landwirtschaftsministerin informiert sich über regional... 13.09.2017
Lebensmittelbetrug: Britische Verbraucher sehen Verantw... 12.09.2017
Polen: Apfelernte um ein Viertel kleiner geschätzt als ... 12.09.2017
Thüringen: Schlechte Apfel- und Kirschernte 12.09.2017
Almería-Saison 2017/18 startet mit hohen Preisen für Pa... 11.09.2017
Bayerischer Bauernbund: 60.000 Unterschriften für „Baye... 07.09.2017
ZVG: Deutscher Gartenbautag diskutiert über die Zukunft... 07.09.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

14.09.2017

Führungskraft mit vielen Jahren Erfahrung in den unterschiedlichsten Aufgaben rund um das Thema O & G sucht neue Herausforderung

04.09.2017

Internationaler Einkäufer (m/w) Obst & Gemüse/Exoten/Übersee, Standort: Südtirol/Region Bozen gesucht

31.08.2017

Der METRO Standort in Marl sucht eine/n: Regionaler Assistant Category Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w)

31.08.2017

Die Rheinische Pilz-Zentrale in Geldern-Pont sucht zum 01.10.2017 folgende Führungskräfte (m/w): Teamleiter/in Wareneingang, Teamleiter/in Maschine und Verpackung, Teamleiter/in Warenbereitstellung

28.08.2017

Obst und Gemüsevertrieb Südbaden GmbH benötigt zur Verstärkung seines Verkaufsteams ab April 2018 einen engagierten Mitarbeiter (m/w) im Verkauf

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 37/2017

Kernige Konzepte

NÜSSE UND TROCKENFRÜCHTE
Französische Produktion meldet unterschiedlich große Walnussernte

BEERENOBST
Konsument hat die Zukunft in der Hand

NIEDERLANDE
„Paprika statt Pillen“ – Ein Rezept mit Vorbildcharakter

ÄPFEL AUS FRANKREICH
Branche sieht sich in günstiger Ausgangslage

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
36 09.09.2017 31.08.2017 • DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
38 22.09.2017 12.09.2017 • Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Tropische Melonen
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Paprika
39 29.09.2017 19.09.2017 • Fresh Convenience
• Anuga (Köln, 7.-11.10.2017)
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017 - Bericht

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 06.10.2017 26.09.2017 • Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
41 13.10.2017 02.10.2017 • Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

13.09.2017

Fruveg Expo/Cool Expo/PackTech Balkan

Internationale Fachmesse für Obst- und Gemüseanbau, Verarbeitung und Lagerung

14.09.2017

BIOFACH AMERICA - All things organic

BIOFACH AMERICA - All things organic offers manufacturers and traders the opportunity to get to know the North American organic market better. Besides inspiring meetings at the trade show, a qualified audience of more than...

21.09.2017

DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS

Deutschlands Informations- und Networking-Veranstaltung für die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von frischem Obst und Gemüse.

26.09.2017

Cool Logistics Global Conference

The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...

27.09.2017

66. Internationalen Kartoffel-Herbstbörse

Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. lädt im September 2017 zur 66. Internationalen Kartoffel-Herbstbörse ein!

28.09.2017

FAV Turkey

Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...

01.10.2017

BioSüd

Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.