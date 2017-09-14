Ungarn erwartet größere Gemüseernte

Nach Informationen des ungarischen Branchenverbands Fruitveb könnte die Gemüseernte eine Menge von mehr als 2 Mio t erreichen.
Dies entspricht einer Steigerung von 5 % bis 10 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr. Ursprünglich waren lediglich 1,8 Mio t erwartet worden. Die Produkte werden im Freiland auf einer Fläche von 80.000 ha angebaut, das sind 4.000 ha mehr als 2016.
NÜSSE UND TROCKENFRÜCHTE
Französische Produktion meldet unterschiedlich große Walnussernte
BEERENOBST
Konsument hat die Zukunft in der Hand
NIEDERLANDE
„Paprika statt Pillen“ – Ein Rezept mit Vorbildcharakter
ÄPFEL AUS FRANKREICH
Branche sieht sich in günstiger Ausgangslage
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|36
|09.09.2017
|31.08.2017
|• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
|38
|22.09.2017
|12.09.2017
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Tropische Melonen
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Paprika
|39
|29.09.2017
|19.09.2017
|• Fresh Convenience
• Anuga (Köln, 7.-11.10.2017)
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|06.10.2017
|26.09.2017
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|41
|13.10.2017
|02.10.2017
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
Internationale Fachmesse für Obst- und Gemüseanbau, Verarbeitung und Lagerung
BIOFACH AMERICA - All things organic offers manufacturers and traders the opportunity to get to know the North American organic market better. Besides inspiring meetings at the trade show, a qualified audience of more than...
Deutschlands Informations- und Networking-Veranstaltung für die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von frischem Obst und Gemüse.
The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...
Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. lädt im September 2017 zur 66. Internationalen Kartoffel-Herbstbörse ein!
Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel