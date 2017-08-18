Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 18. August 2017
18.08.2017

UK: Asda erstmals seit drei Jahren wieder mit Umsatzplus

UK: Asda erstmals seit drei Jahren wieder mit Umsatzplus

Die Walmart-Tochter hatte in den vergangenen Jahren im Konkurrenzkampf mit Aldi und Lidl viele Federn lassen müssen. Nach drei Jahren konnte die drittgrüßte britische Supermarktkette nun erstmals wieder ihre Umsätze steigern.

Diese legten (ohne das Tankstellengeschäft) im zweiten Quartal um 1,8% zu. Begünstigt wurde das Umsatzplus u.a. durch ein starkes Ostergeschäft, wie der Konzern mitteilte. Im Jahr 2016 hatte Asda die höchsten Verluste seit der Übernahme durch Walmart im Jahr 1999 hinnehmen müssen.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
