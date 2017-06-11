Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Sonntag, 11. Juni 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
10.03.2017

TOMRA Sorting Food appoints new technical director to further enhance global research and development

Foto: Tomra Sorting Food

Maciek Wasowski - who has almost 20 years’ experience in developing consumer electronics products - says he was attracted by TOMRA Sorting Food’s mission to lead the resource revolution, the company states in a press release.

At TOMRA Sorting Food he will define and execute research and development activities to further TOMRA’s industry-leading reputation. His focus will be on the development of technology enabling TOMRA machines to achieve improved sorting performance and better user experience.
Commenting on his appointment, Maciek says: “TOMRA’s vision and mission statement are both impressive and inspirational, and I’m proud to now be a member of an organization working to lead the resource revolution across the world. I’m looking to harness the talent and expertise I have seen within TOMRA to help shape the future of the company. Continuous improvement and the development of innovative technologies is integral to TOMRA achieving its vision. TOMRA’s systems deliver excellent commercial value to customers. Our work to further enhance these sorting systems, influenced by our customers’ needs and priorities, will allow them to continue to improve productivity and make cost savings within their own businesses.”
Maciek adds that the management of natural resources is one of the food industry’s most important topics. He says there were two driving forces behind his move: firstly, the opportunity to develop technology crucial to the improved use of natural resources and secondly, helping TOMRA achieve its objectives in this area.
Welcoming Maciek into his post, Ashley Hunter, senior vice president and head of TOMRA Sorting Food, said: “We have appointed Maciek to help support our objectives of continuing to develop our machines and providing customers with industry leading systems that increase yields, food safety and productivity.
“He has an excellent track record in delivering innovations and is a proven leader with substantial experience. Maciek will add great value to the team and we look forward to his leadership in the advancement of our food sorting technologies.”

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
EU: Gesellschaft für Bio-Verarbeitung und -Handel gegrü... 09.06.2017
Chiquita: Kampagne "We are bananas" kommt nach Europa 09.06.2017
Carrefour: Alexandre Bompard zum neuen Vorsitzenden und... 09.06.2017
BVE: Brexit bereitet Ernährungsindustrie Sorgen 09.06.2017
Niederlande: Snack- und Cherrytomaten tragen erheblich ... 09.06.2017
Polen: Einfuhr von Mandarinen ging 2016 um 3 Prozent zu... 09.06.2017
REFIT-Plattform erarbeitet rechtsverbindliche Definitio... 09.06.2017
Schleswig-Holstein: Positive Resonanz für EU-Schulprogr... 09.06.2017
DRV-Fachausschuss Obst und Gemüse: Johannes Bliestle zu... 08.06.2017
The Rainforest Alliance and UTZ to Merge, Forming New, ... 08.06.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

Landgard: Für unsere Standorte in Kehl/Süddeutschland und/oder Valencia/Spanien suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Ein-/Verkäufer Obst & Gemüse Spanien (m/w)

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

24.05.2017

IFCO: Manager of Strategic Marketing (f/m)

18.05.2017

Führungskraft Obst- und Gemüselogistik (w/m)

05.05.2017

LIDL: Junior-Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 23/2017

Viel des Guten!

STEINOBST
Frankreich und Spanien verfügen über reichhaltige Volumen mit Auswirkungen auf die Preisgestaltung

AVOCADOS
Deutscher Markt wächst für südafrikanische Ware beständig

FINANZDIENSTLEISTUNGEN
Berater und Versicherungen bieten Lösungen für den Mittelstand

1. EUROPEAN TOMATO FORUM
Klein, rot, süß und fast so viel wert wie ein gutes Steak

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
23 09.06.2017 30.05.2017 • Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
24 16.06.2017 06.06.2017 • Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
25 23.06.2017 13.06.2017 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
26 30.06.2017 20.06.2017 • Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
27 07.07.2017 27.06.2017 • Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.06.2017

Belagro

27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -

15.06.2017

ProPak Asia 2017

The 25th International Processing, Filling and Packaging Technology Event for Asia

17.06.2017

25. German Fruit Open Golf Tournament

Das Turnier hat sich in der Vergangenheit als sportlicher Magnet für die Firmen der Branche und ihre Kunden etabliert. In sportlich gelockerter Atmosphäre bietet sich die Gelegenheit, fachliche wie persönliche Gespräche zu führen.

23.06.2017

Bio Marché

Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz

28.06.2017

Interpoma China

After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...

28.06.2017

Summer Fancy Food Show 2017

Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.