TOMRA Sorting Food appoints new technical director to further enhance global research and development

Foto: Tomra Sorting Food

Maciek Wasowski - who has almost 20 years’ experience in developing consumer electronics products - says he was attracted by TOMRA Sorting Food’s mission to lead the resource revolution, the company states in a press release.



At TOMRA Sorting Food he will define and execute research and development activities to further TOMRA’s industry-leading reputation. His focus will be on the development of technology enabling TOMRA machines to achieve improved sorting performance and better user experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Maciek says: “TOMRA’s vision and mission statement are both impressive and inspirational, and I’m proud to now be a member of an organization working to lead the resource revolution across the world. I’m looking to harness the talent and expertise I have seen within TOMRA to help shape the future of the company. Continuous improvement and the development of innovative technologies is integral to TOMRA achieving its vision. TOMRA’s systems deliver excellent commercial value to customers. Our work to further enhance these sorting systems, influenced by our customers’ needs and priorities, will allow them to continue to improve productivity and make cost savings within their own businesses.”

Maciek adds that the management of natural resources is one of the food industry’s most important topics. He says there were two driving forces behind his move: firstly, the opportunity to develop technology crucial to the improved use of natural resources and secondly, helping TOMRA achieve its objectives in this area.

Welcoming Maciek into his post, Ashley Hunter, senior vice president and head of TOMRA Sorting Food, said: “We have appointed Maciek to help support our objectives of continuing to develop our machines and providing customers with industry leading systems that increase yields, food safety and productivity.

“He has an excellent track record in delivering innovations and is a proven leader with substantial experience. Maciek will add great value to the team and we look forward to his leadership in the advancement of our food sorting technologies.”