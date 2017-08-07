Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 7. August 2017
Tegut ...: Mit 3.000 Bio-Produkten rund 247 Millionen Euro Umsatz gemacht

Das seien 25,3% mehr als ein Viertel des Gesamterlöses, zitiert bio-markt.info das Handelsunternehmen.

Wie bereits berichtet, habe der Gesamtumsatz der Migros-Tochter bei 996 Mio Euro gelegen, ein Plus von 1,5% im Jahresvergleich. Seit Sommer 2016 zeichne tegut ... alle regionalen Produkte anhand der Kriterien des Regionalfensters aus. Kunden würden die Produkte unter der Regalkennzeichnung „aus der Region“ finden.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
