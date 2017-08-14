T&G Global: Jazz Apple - fresh look - same great taste

Darren Drury, T&G Global’s Executive General Manager - Pipfruit, says the refresh of JAZZTM represents a major investment by T&G that extends across all touch-points from packaging to promotions, sampling to digital platforms.
“Our consumer research identified an opportunity to reinvigorate the JAZZTM brand to reinforce its premium proposition,” he explains. “We know we operate in a highly competitive category and that it’s vital to remain relevant while appealing to new consumers. Having discussed it with our growers, sales agents and customers we felt the time was right for a refresh globally.”
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Notfallmaßnahmen gegen angespannte Situation bei Sommerobst gefordert
BIRNEN
Italien startet mit durchschnittlichen Mengen — Spanien erwartet größere Volumen
FORSCHUNG
Neue Projekte bringen Produktion, Transport und Lagerung voran
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.