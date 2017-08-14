T&G Global: Jazz Apple - fresh look - same great taste

Darren Drury, T&G Global’s Executive General Manager - Pipfruit, says the refresh of JAZZTM represents a major investment by T&G that extends across all touch-points from packaging to promotions, sampling to digital platforms.



“Our consumer research identified an opportunity to reinvigorate the JAZZTM brand to reinforce its premium proposition,” he explains. “We know we operate in a highly competitive category and that it’s vital to remain relevant while appealing to new consumers. Having discussed it with our growers, sales agents and customers we felt the time was right for a refresh globally.”