T&G Global has celebrated the start of its 120th year in business at FRUIT LOGISTICA

According to a press release, what began as a small fruit auctioneer in New Zealand in 1897 is now an international vertically integrated grower, picker, packer, shipper, trader and marketer of processed foods and fresh fruit and vegetables including Jazz™, Envy™ and Pacific Rose™ apples. T&G Global CEO Alastair Hulbert says reaching 120 years is an exciting milestone for the business.



“Customers may know us as Enzafruit Continent in Europe or EPI in the USA but we’re now T&G Global reflecting our truly global footprint. It’s exciting to be celebrating the start of our 120th year in business knowing we have such a positive future with much more to celebrate over the coming years.” T&G Global has been majority owned by BayWa AG since 2012 and has a financial target of €1.3 billion revenue by 2022. BayWa chairman Klaus Josef Lutz says, “We congratulate T&G Global on their 120th anniversary and we also congratulate all employees, partners, and friends, who have been part of the company’s long and successful history. BayWa has been part of this history for only five years now but I am happy that we already started writing a new chapter together and I am looking forward to the time to come.” Mr Hulbert believes T&G Global’s success lies in its consistent growing practices, committed growers, supportive customers and passionate people. “We’re constantly striving for quality produce while exploring sustainable growing practices to maintain year-round freshness and provide a healthier lifestyle for everyone we share the planet with.”



