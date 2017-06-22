Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 22. Juni 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
22.06.2017

T&G erzielt 2016 Rekordumsatz von rund 567 Millionen Euro

Im Vergleich zu 2015 sei dies ein Anstieg von 7 %, hieß es auf der Jahreshauptversammlung von T&G.

Vor Steuern habe die Gruppe einen Gewinn von umgerechnet rund 27,4 Mio Euro erzielt, 2015 seien es nur rund 16,1 Mio Euro gewesen. Hauptgründe für das gute Ergebnis seien vor allem die Rentabilität bei Steinobst und der New Zealand Produce Division und dem Verkauf der Fruit Case Company (FCC) im Juni 2016. Das Nettovermögen des Konzerns erhöhte sich um rund 17 Mio Euro auf rund 226 Mio Euro.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Brasilien: MSC erwirbt vollständige Eigentumsrechte an ... 22.06.2017
Citrus Greening Detected in Alabama 22.06.2017
T&G: Lotatoes™ – Kartoffeln mit weniger Kohlenhydraten,... 22.06.2017
Ghana will Nettoexporteur von Gemüse werden 21.06.2017
Peru: Exporte von Easy-Peelern stiegen 2016 um 20 Proze... 20.06.2017
Kalifornien: Avocados werden zur lukrativen Schwarzmark... 19.06.2017
Ghana: Regierung arbeitet an Aufhebung des Gemüse-Expor... 19.06.2017
Ecuador: Polizei beschlagnahmt 2,5 Tonnen Kokain in Ban... 19.06.2017
Dole Philippines opens new $20M plant in South Cotabato 16.06.2017
Robotic hands gently snatch kiwifruit future 16.06.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

Landgard: Für unsere Standorte in Kehl/Süddeutschland und/oder Valencia/Spanien suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Ein-/Verkäufer Obst & Gemüse Spanien (m/w)

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

24.05.2017

IFCO: Manager of Strategic Marketing (f/m)

18.05.2017

Führungskraft Obst- und Gemüselogistik (w/m)

05.05.2017

LIDL: Junior-Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 25/2017

Neu ausgerichtet

SÜDLICHE HEMISPHÄRE
Südafrikanische Apfelbranche spürt Konkurrenz aus anderen Überseeländern

FLANDERN
Profilierung durch Geschmacksprodukte und neue Sorten

UNTERNEHMENSBERATUNG
"Vorsicht und Vertrauen bei der Personalwahl" — Bewerbungen genau unter die Lupe nehmen

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
25 23.06.2017 13.06.2017 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
26 30.06.2017 20.06.2017 • Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
27 07.07.2017 27.06.2017 • Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.06.2017

Belagro

27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -

23.06.2017

Bio Marché

Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz

28.06.2017

Interpoma China

After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...

28.06.2017

Summer Fancy Food Show 2017

Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.