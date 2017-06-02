Sweeki increasing globally: directly from Chile to China with the same quality

The Origine Group's kiwi premium available 12 months a year thanks to partnership with Chilean producer
The international growth of Sweeki kiwi does not stop. Thanks to the excellent positioning of its customers, Origine Group - the owner of the brand - has decided not to stop product availability by becoming Sweeki a brand and a product available 12 months a year with the same quality.
In fact, after a few months of negotiations, trading partner was identified that fully shared the Origine Group strategies. The first approaches took place during Fruit Logistics in Berlin, and eventually there was a partnership agreement with an important Chilean producer. These days, the first Sweeki kiwifruit containers landed in China in Guangzhou Market and soon busted into Indonesia and Malaysia.
The interest for China and the Far East markets is a constant of the business policies of Origine Group. A first approach took place in early January 2017 when, at the time of the arrival of the first Sweeki container in China in the Guangzhou Market was organized variety of promotional initiatives where received very positive feedback . “Supply continuity - says the General Manager of Origine Group, Alessio Orlandi - is the key basis for creating brand recognition, but more important is to provide the same quality standard to the customers throughout the year. The first important step has been made”.
