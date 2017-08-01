Südafrika: Safe schützt größte Citrusfarm mit Hagelnetzen

Um die Top-Qualität der Citrusfrüchte kontinuierlich zu garantieren, investiert das in Kapstadt ansässige Unternehmen auf Marblehall, seiner größten Citrusfarm, in Netze. Die ersten 109 ha sollen, so Safe, bis Dezember dieses Jahres fertig sein.
Bis Januar 2018 sollen weitere 70 ha mit Witkran late Navels folgen. Die Plantagen liegen in einem von Hagelschauern heimgesuchten Gebiet. Sie haben in der Vergangenheit bei allen Produzenten dort für Schäden in Millionenhöhe gesorgt. Wie Marblehall Manager Frans Vorsatz erklärte, würden weiße Netze genutzt, die die Pflanzen zusätzlich auch vor Sonnenbrand schützen. Lesen Sie merh im Fruchthandel Magazin 31/32
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.