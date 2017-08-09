Special Fruit: Neuer Geschäftsführer

Der belgische Importeur Special Fruit hat bestätigt, dass Tom van Herwaarden zukünftig als Co-CEO neben Patrick Maes, dem Bruder von Gründer François Maes, für die Gruppe tätig sein, berichtet das Unternehmen in einer Pressemeldung.
Damit ist van Herwaarden das erste Nicht-Familienmitglied, das das Unternehmen leitet. Durch seine Tätigkeit in verschiedenen Sektoren der Branche, beispielsweise im Bereich Obst und Gemüse bei Chiquita, bringt van Herwaarden umfangreiche Erfahrung mit. Neben seiner Funktion als Co-CEO wird er als Chief Commercial Officer die Kontrolle über kommerzielle Aktivitäten übernehmen, während Patrick Maes die Position des Chief Operations Officer ausfüllt.
"Tom bildet mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung eine perfekte Ergänzung bei Special Fruit und leistet damit einen wichtigen Beitrag für den langfristigen Erfolg des Unternehmens", sagte Maes.
Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema in Ausgabe 31-32/2017 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
