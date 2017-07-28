Spanien: Umsatzsteigerungen bei O+G-Exporten und -Importen

Spanien exportierte nach offiziellen Zahlen in den ersten fünf Monaten dieses Jahres 5,7 Mio t (-0,05%) frisches Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 6,518 Mrd Euro (+6,6%).
Davon entfielen auf Gemüse 2,7 Mio t (-3,7%) und 3,090 Mrd Euro (+10,3%). Die wichtigsten Produkte waren Tomaten mit 492.024 t (-13,4%) und 608 Mio Euro (+11,4%) und Salat mit 455.060 t (+1,1%) und 415 Mio Euro (-0,6%).
Auf frisches Obst entfielen 3 Mio t (+3,6%) im Wert von 3,425 Mrd Euro (+3,5%). Nach Citrus waren Erdbeeren mit 280.574 t (-4,6%) und Wassermelonen mit 175.299 t (+1%) die wichtigsten Produkte.
Auf der anderen Seite importierte Spanien in diesem Zeitraum 1,3 Mio t (+3,4%) Obst und Gemüse. Davon entfielen auf Gemüse 696.805 t (+7%) und 421 Mio Euro (+15%) und auf Obst 661.200 t (-0,1%) und 763,7 Mio Euro (+14,7%). Für den Branchenverband FEPEX ist die starke Importzunahme bei gewissen Produkten wie Tomaten, Kartoffeln und Himbeeren besorgniserregend. Fepex/c.s.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
