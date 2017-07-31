Spanien: Positive Entwicklung der Obst- und Gemüseexporte in 2016

Spanien hat nach Daten der Generalzolldirektion von Januar bis November 2016 11,1 Mio Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 11,089 Mrd Euro exportiert. Das sind im Vorjahresvergleich -2% bzw +4,5%.
Der Mengenrückgang liegt bei frischem Obst, von dem in diesem Zeitraum 6,4 Mio t (-5,4%) ausgeführt wurden. Rückläufig waren Citrusfrüchte und auch Nektarinen (418.439 t -11%). Trotzdem stieg der Umsatz mit 6,595 Mrd Euro um 3,6%.
Die Gemüseexporte verzeichnen mit 4,7 Mio t ein Plus von 4%. Die Einnahmen erreichten 4,494 Mrd Euro (+6%). Von der Gesamtmenge entfielen 603.438 t (+6%) und 706,7 Mio Euro (+13%) auf Paprika; 643.432 t (+4%) und 574,5 Mio Euro (+4%) auf Salate; auf Gurken 539.518 t (+6%) und 429,7 Mio Euro (+7%); Kohlgemüse 406.089 t (+2%) und 397,6 Mio (+5%) und Tomaten 795.250 t (-2%) und 808 Mio Euro (-3%).
Nur im November exportierte Spanien 1,2 Mio t (+2,4%) Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 1,182 Mrd Euro (+5%).
Der Branchenverband FEPEX geht aufgrund der Daten bis November und unter Einbeziehung des noch fehlenden Dezember davon aus, dass der Umsatz der O+G-Exporte in 2016 zum ersten Mal über 12 Mrd Euro liegen wird. c.s.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.