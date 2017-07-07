Spanien: O+G-Exporte nach Deutschland im 1. Quartal 2017 kräftig gestiegen

An den wichtigsten Zielmärkten für spanische Exporte von Obst und Gemüse habe sich laut Fepex im ersten Quartal 2017 kein großer Unterschied zum Vorjahreszeitraum gezeigt. Der größte Anteil, 94 % der Gesamtausfuhren, sei in die EU gegangen. Mit rund 5 Mrd Euro habe man hier ein Plus von 9 % verzeichnet.
Auf Deutschland, Frankreich und UK seien 60 % der EU-Gesamtexporte entfallen. Für Deutschland entspreche das rund 1,4 Mrd Euro (+11 %), für Frankreich rund 841 Mio Euro (+ 3 %) und für UK rund 763 Mio Euro (+ 5%). Bei den Nicht-EU-Märkte haben die Exporte bei rund 149 Mio Euro (+ 5 %) gelegen. Das seien 2,8 % der gesamten Ausfuhren. Schweiz sei mit 104 Mio Euro (+ 12 %) führend, so Fepex weiter. In Drittländer außerhaöb Europas haben die Exporte um 11 % auf 171 Mio Euro zugelegt, das seien 3 % der Gesamtkosten.
