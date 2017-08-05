Spanien: Kontinuierliches Wachstum der Obst- und Gemüseimporte

Spanien importierte nach Daten der Zoll-Generaldirektion von Januar bis November 2016 ein Volumen von 2,6 Mio t (+20%) Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 2,111 Mrd Euro (+14%). Von der Gesamtmenge entfielen 1,5 Mio t (+20%) und 1,464 Mrd Euro (+21%) auf frisches Obst und 1,1 Mio t (+6%) und 647 Mio Euro (+15%) auf Gemüseprodukte.
Die wichtigsten Früchte waren: Avocados mit 171,5 Mio Euro; Bananen 145 Mio Euro (+9%); Äpfel 148,5 Mio Euro (+9%); Zitronen 138 Mio Euro (+129%); Himbeeren 56,5 Mio Euro (+61%) und Heidelbeeren mit 53,6 Mio Euro (+37%). Gestiegene Umsätze verzeichnen auch die Importe von Ananas, Mangos, Birnen, Tafeltrauben, Melonen und Wassermelonen.
Bei den Gemüseeinfuhren liegen Kartoffeln mit einem Umsatz von 194 Mio Euro (+48%) auf dem ersten Platz, gefolgt von grünen Bohnen 133,8 Mio Euro (+7%); Paprika 40 Mio Euro (+38%); Zwiebeln 27 Mio Euro (+106%) und Knoblauch mit 12,6 Mio Euro (+80%).c.s.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
