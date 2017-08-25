Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 25. August 2017
Spanien: EU bewilligt Marktentnahme von weiteren 19.550 Tonnen Steinobst

Foto: Schmidt

Die EU-Kommission hat am 24. August in Brüssel eine zusätzliche Quote zur Marktentnahme in Höhe von 19.550 t Pfirsiche und Nektarinen bewilligt.

Nach Informationen der spanische Regierung, sei dies auf Antrag des spanischen Landwirtschaftsministeriums und langen Verhandlungen geschehen. Diese Maßnahme, die in den kommenden Tagen offiziell verabschiedet wird, tritt rückwirkend ab dem 3. August in Kraft. c.s.

Lesen Sie mehr in Ausgabe 35-2017 des Fruchthandel Magazins.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
