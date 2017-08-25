Spanien: EU bewilligt Marktentnahme von weiteren 19.550 Tonnen Steinobst

Die EU-Kommission hat am 24. August in Brüssel eine zusätzliche Quote zur Marktentnahme in Höhe von 19.550 t Pfirsiche und Nektarinen bewilligt.
Nach Informationen der spanische Regierung, sei dies auf Antrag des spanischen Landwirtschaftsministeriums und langen Verhandlungen geschehen. Diese Maßnahme, die in den kommenden Tagen offiziell verabschiedet wird, tritt rückwirkend ab dem 3. August in Kraft. c.s.
Lesen Sie mehr in Ausgabe 35-2017 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
KERNOBST
Vor Überdehnung der Preisschraube wird gewarnt
ZESPRI
Hafen Zeebrügge erwartet Rekordlieferung Kiwis
ZWETSCHGEN
Ein knappes und gesuchtes Gut
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
|29.08.2017
|• SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
|37
|15.09.2017
|05.09.2017
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Äpfel aus Frankreich
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte (Saisonbeginn)
• Beerenobst
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 24 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
International exhibition of organic and natural products