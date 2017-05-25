Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 25. Mai 2017
24.05.2017

South Africa: 34.3 million cartons of apples expected

Foto: L. Brodie

The South African apple harvest is drawing to a close and the 2017 and it is expected that this year’s harvest totals (34.3 million 12.5 kg carton equivalents)) will be very close to the 2016 final totals with an overall increase of only 1 %. The early part of the harvest started a week later than last year and the harvest seems to be catching up due to the warmer than usual late autumn conditions.  Although the apple picking season is coming to an end, South African apples are still exported until November.

The Western Cape is the largest traditional apple production region of South Africa and accounts for more than half of the apple production in the country. The Langkloof region is along South Africa’s Southern Cape and spans the border between the Western and the Eastern Cape produces around 20% of the country’s apples. There are also small but growing production areas in the Orange Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces. The industry in the region is only around 20 years old as before the introduction of hail nets apple production was not feasible due to the frequent hail experienced in these areas. These are the earliest South African production regions and as they start producing in late December, they are in high demand during the December holiday season.
The major varieties produced in South Africa according to the 2017 estimate are Golden Delicious (8.3million), Royal Gala/Gala (7.2 million), Granny Smith (6.3 million), Fuji (3 million) Cripp’s Pink (1.9 million) and Pink Lady® (2.4 million), Topred/Starking (2.2 million), Braeburn (1.3 million) Cripp’s Red (1 million) and Joya®. Louise Brodie

