Seatrade: Häfen in Peru und Belgien durch neue Handelsroute verbunden

Das Hafen-Terminal San Martín im Hafen von Pisco, Peru, und der Hafen von Zeebrugge in Belgien sind ab sofort durch eine neue Handelsroute miteinander verbunden.
Wie Gestión berichtet, habe das Unternehmen Seatrade das neue Terminal eingeweiht, von dem Produkte wie Avocados, Citrus, Zwiebeln und Trauben aus der Ica-Region exportiert werden sollen. 17 Tage werde ein Containerschiff ddann von Pisco bis nach Zeebrugge benötigen, Philadelphia erreiche es in neun Tagen.
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.