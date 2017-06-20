Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 20. Juni 2017
19.06.2017

Schweiz: Obstbranche rechnet mit rund 1.500 t Himbeeren

Die Nachfrage nach Himbeeren ist in der Schweiz sehr hoch. Aber nur rund ein Drittel des Bedarfs kann laut Landwirtschaftlichem Informationsdienst mit dem inländischen Angebot gedeckt werden.

Vor allem in den Sommermonaten Juli bis Anfang September ist die Frucht beim Verbraucher sehr gefragt. Auf insgesamt 150 ha werden Himbeeren in der Schweiz angebaut. Nach einer Rekordernte von 1.525 t im Jahr 2016 gehen aktuelle Schätzungen von einem ähnlichen Ernteergebnis für dieses Jahr aus, heißt es weiter.

