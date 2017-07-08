Schweiz: Erdbeeren brachten im LEH den meisten Umsatz im Beerensegment

122 Mio CHF hat der Schweizer Lebensmitteleinzelhandel zwischen Januar und Oktober 2016 mit Erdbeeren gemacht. Sie führen damit klar das Beerenangebot an, wie der landwirtschaftliche Informationsdienst (lid) schreibt.
Der Marktbericht Früchte und Gemüse des BLW-Fachbereichs Marktanalyse setzt die Himbeeren mit rund 64 Mio CHF Umsatz auf Platz 2. Dahinter folgen mit etwa 57 Mio CHF Heidelbeeren. Brombeeren haben einen Umsatz von 5 Mio CHF erreicht, Johannisbeeren liegen bei 2,7 Mio CHF.
ANANAS-UMFRAGE
Wie setzen konventioneller LEH und Discounter die Frucht in Szene?
KÜHLKETTE
Persihable Center Frankfurt optimiert Prozesse durch einheitlichen IT-Einsatz
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Obsterzeuger erhalten weitere 70 Millionen Euro Unterstützung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.