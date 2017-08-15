Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 15. August 2017
11.05.2017

Schweden/ICA Gruppen: Laserbranding jetzt auch bei Bio-Melonen und Butternusskürbis

Foto: ICA Gruppen

Die Lasermarkierung von Obst und Gemüse wurde von der schwedischen Lebensmitteleinzelhandelsgruppe ICA als Pilotprojekt mit Bio-Avocados und Süßkartoffeln gestartet. Jetzt hat die Gruppe das Portfolio um viele Bio-Obst- und -Gemüsesorten erweitert, darunter Bio-Melonen und der Butternusskürbis.

Die Markierung ist ein Weg, um Bio-Produkte besser von konventionellen zu unterscheiden und gleichzeitig die Umweltbelastung zu reduzieren, indem sie Plastikverpackungen und Aufkleber-Etiketten vermeidet, erklärt das Unternehmen. ICA war der erste Lebensmittelhändler in Schweden, der das Laserbranding-Verfahren testete. Das Pilotptojekt sei von den Verbrauchern gut angenommen worden und auf großes Interesse gestoßen.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
