SAFE sets sights on growing exports to Russia, Bulgaria, Portugal & Canada

According to a press release Cape Town-based producer and exporter, SAFE (South African Fruit Exporters) is all set to take conversations forward with a group of possible new clients in Russia, Bulgaria, Portugal and Canada to expand its citrus and table grape exports to these regions.
This follows fruitful initial discussions between SAFE and the group at last month’s FRUIT LOGISTICA. “The first step in becoming their fresh produce supplier is to agree on quality, packaging and financial terms and conditions, and then work out our shipping and packing plans,” said Wibo van den Ende, Marketing Manager at SAFE.
SAFE took the opportunity to meet with suppliers of new citrus and table grape varieties, as well as to explore new packing equipment, machinery and irrigation techniques that could suit its production and packing facilities in South Africa. “SAFE believes in the power of innovation. Novel varieties and pioneering techniques can assist us in cutting down on pesticide, fertiliser and water use – in other words, farm in a more environment-friendly manner,” says Van den Ende.
Newly-developed varieties and greater automisation could shrink production costs and enable SAFE’s farms to become more labour efficient and reach higher yields per hectare. “We take notes from exporting regions that dominate in the field of innovation - such as Israel, Australia and California - and try to implement new methods that we know will empower our farmers and farming communities to achieve the best possible results.”
“Fruit Logistica is the meeting place of predominantly the European produce marketplace, but also that of the Middle and Far East. It renders us the perfect platform to explore new prospects and pursue new partnerships in these regions, especially with their supermarket chains. It’s also the ideal time to evaluate this year’s table grape season, which is soon coming to an end, and to look ahead at the 2017 citrus season - almost on our doorstep,” he said.
FRESH CUT
Neues European Convenience Forum 2018 in Hamburg
DFHV
Jahrestagung in München stellte Zukunftsperspektiven und mögliche Cyberangriffe in den Fokus
DÜSSELDORFER RUNDE
Lebhafte Diskussionen zu Online-Handel, Digitalisierung und Einkaufstrends
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|02.06.2017
|23.05.2017
|• Kirschen aus Europa
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Grünspargel
|23
|09.06.2017
|30.05.2017
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|16.06.2017
|06.06.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|23.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
|26
|30.06.2017
|20.06.2017
|• Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -
The 25th International Processing, Filling and Packaging Technology Event for Asia
Das Turnier hat sich in der Vergangenheit als sportlicher Magnet für die Firmen der Branche und ihre Kunden etabliert. In sportlich gelockerter Atmosphäre bietet sich die Gelegenheit, fachliche wie persönliche Gespräche zu führen.
Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz
After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...
Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...