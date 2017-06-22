Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 22. Juni 2017
22.06.2017

Russland: In naher Zukunft keine Aufhebung von Einfuhrverbot für Tomaten aus der Türkei

Der russische Landwirtschaftsminister Alexander Tkachev versetzte er der Hoffnung auf eine baldige Aufhebung, über die das Fruchthandel Magazin vor kurzem berichtete, einen deutlichen Dämpfer.

"Vielleicht werden wir den Import von türkischen Tomaten eines Tages wieder zulassen. Aber definitiv nicht in naher Zukunft", bezieht sich Reuters auf ein Zitat von Tkachev bei der russischen TASS News Agency. Zuvor hatte es von Tkachev geheißen, dass Russland für eine Teilaufhebung offen sei, sofern sie bei den eigenen Landwirten und Investoren keinen Schaden verursachen würde.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
