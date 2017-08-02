Rumänien: Wert der Gemüseproduktion steigt um knapp 19 Prozent

Der Produktionswert der rumänischen Landwirtschaft hat sich 2016 im Vergleich zum Vorjahr geringfügig erhöht, wobei sich die einzelnen Produktionsrichtungen uneinheitlich entwickelten.
Laut Angaben des Bukarester Statistikamtes (INS) erhöhte sich der Agrarumsatz gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,6 % auf 69,35 Mrd Lei (15,12 Mrd Euro). 2016 entfielen 45,16 Mrd Lei (9,89 Mrd Euro) auf die pflanzliche Erzeugung, was im Vergleich zum Vorjahr einem Anstieg um 5,3 % entsprach. Davon waren unter anderem Gemüse mit 18,9 %, Obst und Wein mit insgesamt 9,8 %, sowie Kartoffeln mit 8 %. Außerdem erhöhte sich laut INS der Wert der landwirtschaftlichen Dienstleistungen um 3,5 % auf 559,6 Mio Lei (122,6 Mio Euro). AgE
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.