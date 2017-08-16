Rumänien: Frostschäden in Obstplantagen noch nicht abschätzbar

Auch die Landwirte in Rumänien müssen wegen Spätfrösten in diesem Frühling erhebliche Schäden befürchten. Das hat Landwirtschaftsminister Petre Daea mitgeteilt, berichtet Agra Europe.
Zwar ließen sich die Schäden durch den Kälteeinbruch in der Woche nach Ostern bislang noch nicht abschätzen. Zu rechnen sei aber mit so großen Verlusten, dass das von der Regierung angestrebte Wirtschaftswachstum von 5,2 % des Bruttoinlandsproduktes (BIP) nicht erreicht werden dürfte. Insbesondere die Obstplantagen des Landes hätten unter dem Schneefall und den starken Minustemperaturen gelitten, heißt es.
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Notfallmaßnahmen gegen angespannte Situation bei Sommerobst gefordert
BIRNEN
Italien startet mit durchschnittlichen Mengen — Spanien erwartet größere Volumen
FORSCHUNG
Neue Projekte bringen Produktion, Transport und Lagerung voran
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.