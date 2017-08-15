Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 15. August 2017
12.05.2017

Rockit Global Limited: Mark Pay wird neuer Business Development Manager

Mark Pay wird u.a. die Entwicklung und Abstimmung der Beziehung zwischen Erzeugern und Lieferanten unterstützen.

Er untersteht damit direkt Chief Executive Austin Mortimer, so fruitnet. Die in Plastikröhren verkauften Snack-Äpfel werden aktuell in sieben Ländern angebaut und auf 22 Märkte verkauft. 77 Container wurden 2016 exportiert.

