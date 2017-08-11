Rewe: Plant Shop-in-Shop für Bio-Format Temma

Das Bio-Format Temma der Rewe Group soll ins Vollsortiment integriert werden. Wie die Lebensmittel Zeitung berichtet, plane man für das schwächelnde Fachhandelskonzept einen Test für einen Shop-in-Shop.
In großen Rewe-Märkten soll es dafür ein ausgewähltes Sortiment geben. So wolle Rewe sich von der Konkurrenz Edeka und dm im Bereich Bio weiter absetzen. Darüber hinaus arbeite Rewe an einem neuen Vertriebskonzept für die Märkte und teste dafür zwei Varianten. Das neue Konzept soll dabei helfen, dem Discount mehr entgegensetzen zu können.
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Notfallmaßnahmen gegen angespannte Situation bei Sommerobst gefordert
BIRNEN
Italien startet mit durchschnittlichen Mengen — Spanien erwartet größere Volumen
FORSCHUNG
Neue Projekte bringen Produktion, Transport und Lagerung voran
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.