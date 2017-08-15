Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 15. August 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
12.05.2017

Rewe Group: Zweites Kontroll- und Abstimmungs- Gremium für Aufsichtsrat der Dortmund eG

Diesem neuen Beirat sollen je zur Hälfte Mitglieder aus Dortmund und Köln angehören, berichtet die Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Der neue Rewe-CEO Lionel Souque soll nach LZ-Informationen den Beirat führen, das Unternehmen dementierte dies jedoch. Es sei lediglich bestätigt worden, dass dem Beirat eine übergeordnete Funktion bei strategischen Fragestellungen zukomme.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Einzelhandel
Verwandte Themen
Aldi US: Lieferservice in Zusammenarbeit mit Instacart 15.08.2017
Amazon-Gründer zieht in Logistics Hall of Fame ein 14.08.2017
Tesco: Fruit and veg revamp cuts food waste and saves s... 14.08.2017
AMI: Nachfrage nach Tafeltrauben steigt 11.08.2017
Zufriedene Händler nach 100 Tagen real.de 10.08.2017
Ahold Delhaize gibt Ergebnisse für Q2 2017 und Rücktrit... 10.08.2017
Rewe: Bananen-Aktion will soziale Projekte im Ursprung ... 09.08.2017
LEH: Massiver Stellenabbau bei Sainsbury's erwartet 07.08.2017
Die Lebensmittellieferung nach Hause ist veraltet 04.08.2017
Lidl: Skepsis über Filialaufwertung 04.08.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

28.07.2017

Dr. Schwerdtfeger Personalberatung: Key Account Manager (m/w) - Bio-Lebensmittel

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 31/32 2017

Unterschiedliche Marktlagen

EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Notfallmaßnahmen gegen angespannte Situation bei Sommerobst gefordert

BIRNEN
Italien startet mit durchschnittlichen Mengen — Spanien erwartet größere Volumen

FORSCHUNG
Neue Projekte bringen Produktion, Transport und Lagerung voran

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
35 01.09.2017 22.08.2017 • Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
36 08.09.2017 29.08.2017 • Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.