Record numbers for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA was a hive of business activity last week, with more than 13,000 trade visitors from 76 different countries pouring through the doors of AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on 6-8 September.



Visitor numbers were up by 16 per cent on last year’s event, setting a new attendance record. Some 70 per cent of visitors came from Asia, with 20 different markets across the Asia-Pacific region represented. The main origins in terms of visitors were China, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

“We’re delighted with the dynamic business activity on the show-floor during ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA this year,” said Wilfried Wollbold, commercial director of organiser Global Produce Events. “The results underline ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s role as the leading continental trade exhibition for the fresh produce business in Asia.”

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA found a show that had expanded by almost a third compared with last year’s event in terms of exhibition space.

Exhibitor numbers increased by more than 150 on the 2016 edition. A total of 813 exhibitors from 43 different countries took part, while 24 national pavilions featured at the event.

China remained the single-largest exhibiting country at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, with bookings and company participation expanding by more than 50 per cent compared with last year’s event. The other leading exhibiting countries were Italy, Egypt and Australia, which ranked second, third and fourth respectively in terms of exhibitor bookings.

Spain leapt into the top five exhibiting countries for the first time with more than 40 Spanish companies showcasing their products and services. South Africa surged into sixth place, with exhibitor numbers tripling to 33 companies.

Close to half of all exhibitors at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA came from the Asia and Oceania regions. Europe made up almost a quarter of all exhibitors, followed by the Americas (15 per cent), Africa (12 per cent) and the Middle East (4 per cent). Five countries also made their debut appearance as exhibitors at the show, including Costa Rica, Finland, Jordan, the Ukraine and Uzbekistan.



ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS offers expert insights

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA offered visitors an unrivalled combination of business, networking and information opportunities.

It all got under way with the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event, which took place on Tuesday 5 September, the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA opened its doors. More than 400 high-level industry professionals from around 40 different countries attended the conference, which was addressed by expert speakers covering a range of hot topics.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS opened with a session exploring the rapidly changing food retail landscape in Asia. Shirley Zhu, who leads the South East Asia research programme for global food and grocery analyst IGD, provided a macro-view of the key trends in Asia’s food retail market. The session then zoomed in on the merging of online and offline (O2O) retail channels. ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS moderator Chris White interviewed Paul Sheh of Alibaba-backed O2O retailer Hema Supermarket, followed by Walmart China’s Winstone Chee and Sam’s Club China’s Yoep Man, about their respective strategies.

In the other general sessions at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Zespri’s global marketing manager Jiunn Shih delivered a dynamic insight into consumer-centric fresh produce marketing, while Rabobank’s chief Asia-Pacific strategist Michael Every offered a thought-provoking perspective on the changing global trade landscape.