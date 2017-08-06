Portugal: Deutschland importierte Produkte für 59 Millionen Euro

Von Januar bis Oktober 2016 haben Lieferungen von Frischobst und -gemüse Deutschland im Wert von 59 Mio Euro aus Portugal erreicht. Das sei laut Statistischem Bundesamt eine erneute Steigerung und auch das Rekordergebnis von 2015 (56,8 Mio Euro), habe man damit übertroffen.
Wie es von AICEP weiter heißt, sei vor allem die Importsteigerung von Himbeeren, die von Januar bis Oktober 2016 bei 34,7 Mio Euro lagen (2015: 27,5 Mio Euro) hervorzuheben. Damit sei Portugal der zweitwichtigste Lieferant dieser Beerensorte auf dem deutschen Markt. Hauptfrischeprodukte aus Portugal seien ansonsten die Birne „Pêra Rocha“, Citrusfrüchte, Weintrauben, weitere Obstsorten, Kohl, Frühgemüse und -kartoffeln. Auf der FRUIT LOGITICA wollen sich 41 Unternehmen, Institutionen und Aussteller aus Portugal am Gemeinschaftsstand Portugal Fresh dem Fachpublikum der FRUIT LOGISTICA präsentieren.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
