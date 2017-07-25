Port of Antwerp International invests in Brazilian Port of Açu

Foto: Prumo

Port of Antwerp, through its subsidiary Port of Antwerp International (PAI), will invest 10 million USD in Porto do Açu, a privately owned port complex in São João da Barra, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro State, in Brazil, according to a press release.



This investment confirms the strong long term commitment of the Port of Antwerp towards the Brazilian market.

Port of Açu is located in the industrial heart of Brazil. It is an industrial deep sea port for the handling of oil, gas, dry bulk, containers and general cargo. The port also serves as a support centre for the Brazilian offshore sector due to its location to the Campos basin. The port connects international markets to the Brazilian market of more than 200 million people. Port of Açu is ideally positioned to serve the European, US and Asian market.

The construction of the port complex started in 2007 and the first operations started in 2014. Port of Açu has a surface of 130 km² of which 40 km² is natural reserve. The port has potential to operate 17 km of dock with a maximum depth of 25m. It has the capacity to receive very large vessels such as Capesizes and VLCCs.