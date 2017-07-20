Port of Antwerp grows further after absolute record years

The port of Antwerp handled 111,385,518 tonnes of freight during the first six months of this year, 2.8% more than in the same period last year. Container freight once more performed well after a number of exceptional years, with an increase of 2.5% in terms of tonnage and 1.9% in TEU.
According to a press release, after the previous record years these figures inspire further confidence. “We have achieved them against a background of already good performance,” declared Port Authority CEO Jacques Vandermeiren. “In 2016 Antwerp was one of the few ports in the Hamburg-Le Havre range to achieve growth figures. If after that we can once more produce a positive report then we have every reason for satisfaction.” But he also warned: “We have to look ahead; these volumes also demonstrate the need for additional container capacity in the port of Antwerp. We will do everything necessary to give the port companies the oxygen that they need in order to prosper. Our companies create employment, not only within the port itself but also far beyond. We have to keep supplying this engine of employment in Flanders,” he concluded.
The volume of container freight rose by 2.5% during the first half of the year, to 61,288,264 tonnes. In terms of standard boxes (twenty-foot equivalent units) it was up 1.9%, to 5,143,305 TEU.
Ro/ro freight for its part experienced particularly strong growth, up 9.2% to 2,563,466 tonnes. The number of cars handled rose by 5.0% to 651,363 units. Conventional breakbulk too expanded rapidly in comparison with the same period last year. By the end of June the figure stood at 5,374,692 tonnes, representing growth of 13.0%. The steel volume rose even more strongly in comparison with 2016, up by 17.6%. The growth was particularly strong (24.4%) on the import side, thanks among other things to larger volumes arriving from India but exports were also up by 8.8%.
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.