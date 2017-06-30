Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 30. Juni 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
29.06.2017

Peru: Mandarinen führend bei Citrus-Exporten

Weil die Nachfrage nach Mandarinen weltweit immer mehr steigt, macht das Produkt mittlerweile 73 % der gesamten Citrus-Exporte in Peru aus. Vor allem die späte Sorte Murcott sei für den Anstieg verantwortlich.

In den vergangenen Jahren seien die Citrus-Exporte um fast das Fünffache auf 135 Mio USD (2012: 77 Mio USD) gestiegen, bezieht sich fruitnet auf Daten der Peruvian Chamber of Commerce (CCL). Nach Schätzungen von ProCitrus rechne man mit einem Anstieg der Citrus-Exporte um 10 % auf 140.500 t. Pro Jahr kommen rund 1.000 ha Mandarinen-Plantagen in Peru hinzu.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Neuseeland: Neues Monitoring-Programm für Psa-Resistenz 29.06.2017
The new grape varieties gaining ground in Chile, Peru 29.06.2017
Rockit takes supreme award 29.06.2017
Mexiko: Rekordmenge von 1 Million Tonnen Avocado export... 28.06.2017
Südafrika: Erzeuger fürchten Langzeitwirkung für das We... 28.06.2017
Panama: Melonen am stärksten von Exportrückgängen betro... 28.06.2017
Kiwifruit GDP on track to hit $6.14 billion, 29,000 new... 27.06.2017
Bananen: Exportmengen aus Ecuador und Nicaragua deutlic... 26.06.2017
Northland horticultural sabotage leads sought 26.06.2017
Citrus Growers Association feiert 20 Jahre – Exporte i... 26.06.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

Landgard: Für unsere Standorte in Kehl/Süddeutschland und/oder Valencia/Spanien suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Ein-/Verkäufer Obst & Gemüse Spanien (m/w)

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

24.05.2017

IFCO: Manager of Strategic Marketing (f/m)

18.05.2017

Führungskraft Obst- und Gemüselogistik (w/m)

05.05.2017

LIDL: Junior-Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 26/2017

Spannende Märkte

BANANEN
Starker Dollar und schwache Preise

FRESHFEL-JAHRESTAGUNG
Neue Lösungen für neue Zielgruppen

MELONEN AUS MURCIA
Hohe Temperaturen kurbeln den Verkauf an

SÜDAFRIKA
EU bleibt wichtigster Markt für die Citrus-Branche

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
26 30.06.2017 20.06.2017 • Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
27 07.07.2017 27.06.2017 • Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide

Über Uns

Über den Verlag
Ihre Ansprechpartner
Deutscher Obst & Gemüse Kongress

Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.