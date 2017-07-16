Peru: Bananen-Exporte schnellen in die Höhe

Mit 128,8 Mio USD verzeichnet Peru eine Rekordexportsumme in den ersten zehn Monaten von 2016. Das ist ein Plus von 7% im Vergleich zum Vorjahr, heißt es bei Adex.
Grund für den Anstieg seien eine starke internationale Nachfrage nach Bio-Bananen und neue Produktionsgebiete im Norden des Landes. 33,6% der Mengen gingen in die Niederlande (43,3 Mio USD). Das ist ein Plus von 8,8% im Vergleich zu 2015. „Die Preise sind in den vergangenen fünf Jahren gestiegen, was den sehr dynamischen Markt widerspiegelt. Deshalb sind Bio-Bananen eine interessante Option für immer mehr peruanische Erzeuger“, heißt es weiter. Peruanische Bio-Bananen werden auf 24 Märkte exportiert, dazu gehören Deutschland, Südkorea, Mexiko, China und Russland.
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.