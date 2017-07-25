Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 25. Juli 2017
24.07.2017

Panama: Erste Volumen Bananen von Del Montes Tochterfirma werden Anfang 2019 erwartet

Die ersten Bananenpflanzungen sollen im Mai 2018 in der panamaischen Region Chiriquí erfolgen. Banapina, die Tochterfirma von Del Monte wolle dann Anfang 2019 die ersten Volumen Bananen liefern, bezieht sich reefertrends auf die Presidency Of Panama Banana Commission.

Begonnen werde mit der Produktion auf 970 ha, jedes Jahr sollen 900 ha folgen, bis insgesamt auf 4.000 ha produziert werde, wird Humberto Serrano, von der panamaischen Regierung, zitiert. 2.275 Kisten Bananen sollen pro Hektar produziert werden. Durch das neue Produktionsgebiet schaffe Banapiña Panama SA 3.100 direkte und 12.000 indirekte Jobs in den Gebieten Barú und Alanje in Chiriquí und in Chiriquí Grande in Bocas Del Toro.

Kategorie: Übersee
