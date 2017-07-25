Panama: Erste Volumen Bananen von Del Montes Tochterfirma werden Anfang 2019 erwartet

Die ersten Bananenpflanzungen sollen im Mai 2018 in der panamaischen Region Chiriquí erfolgen. Banapina, die Tochterfirma von Del Monte wolle dann Anfang 2019 die ersten Volumen Bananen liefern, bezieht sich reefertrends auf die Presidency Of Panama Banana Commission.
Begonnen werde mit der Produktion auf 970 ha, jedes Jahr sollen 900 ha folgen, bis insgesamt auf 4.000 ha produziert werde, wird Humberto Serrano, von der panamaischen Regierung, zitiert. 2.275 Kisten Bananen sollen pro Hektar produziert werden. Durch das neue Produktionsgebiet schaffe Banapiña Panama SA 3.100 direkte und 12.000 indirekte Jobs in den Gebieten Barú und Alanje in Chiriquí und in Chiriquí Grande in Bocas Del Toro.
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.