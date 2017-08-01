Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 1. August 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
26.01.2017

Pakistan: Obstexporte im ersten Halbjahr des aktuellen Geschäftsjahrs um 10,6 Prozent gestiegen

259.341 t Obst im Wert von 198,6 Mio USD seien im Zeitraum Juli bis Dezember 2016 aus Pakistan exportiert worden.

Das seien 10,6% mehr als im Vorjahreszeitraum, wie das Nachrichtenportal par.com das Pakistan Bureau of Statistics zitiert. Dagegen seien die Gemüseexporte im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 25,1% gefallen. 199.883 t (2015: 278.986 t) im Wert von 59,753 Mio USD (2015: 79,779 Mio USD) seien exportiert worden.


Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Polytrade: XMesh-Netze für horizontale Schlauchbeitelma... 31.07.2017
BOGK/Europa: Ernteeinbußen im Obstbau bereiten Sorgen 31.07.2017
Südamerika: Überraschende Fröste in vielen Ländern 31.07.2017
Biokunststoffindustrie begrüßt Unterstützung für biolog... 31.07.2017
Polen: Schwächere Ernte bei schwarzen Johannisbeeren 31.07.2017
Südafrika: Safe schützt größte Citrusfarm mit Hagelnetz... 31.07.2017
Ernteeinbrüche: BayWa Obst beantragt Kurzarbeit an Bode... 31.07.2017
Obst vom Bodensee: Johannes von Eerde wird ab Januar 20... 31.07.2017
Eurostat: Produktionsschwerpunkte von Obst und Gemüse i... 28.07.2017
Studie: Nussverzehr verringert Gewichtszunahme 28.07.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

28.07.2017

Dr. Schwerdtfeger Personalberatung: Key Account Manager (m/w) - Bio-Lebensmittel

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 29/30 2017

Kein Sommerloch!

KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit

HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind

LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung

September

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.