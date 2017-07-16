Origine Group vermarktet erste „Sweeki“-Kiwifrüchte in China

Die italienische Origine Group hat die ersten Kiwifrüchte der Marke „Sweeki“ auf dem Großmarkt von Guangzhou in China vermarkten können. Die Früchte mit einem besonders süßen Geschmack waren speziell für den asiatischen Markt entwickelt worden.
Der erste Container wurde von dem Unternehmen Global Andes importiert. Es sind jedoch bereits weitere Container auf dem Weg nach China, für 2017 stehen außerdem Promotion-Kampagnen mit dem chinesischen LEH an. Paolo Quattrocchi, Trade Commissioner der Italian Trade Agency, dazu: ‚Made in Italy‘ ist eine bekannte Marke. Wie die Weine gehören auch die Kiwis zu den besten Produkten. Wir sind der zweitgrößte Kiwi-Produzent der Welt und der größte Produzent und Exporteur in Europa. China ist der drittgrößte Markt für italienische Kiwis nach Europa und den USA. Wir haben zuletzt Kiwis im Wert von 470 Mio USD exportiert.“
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
