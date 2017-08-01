Österreich: Produzenten stellen immer öfter auf Bio um

Immer mehr Landwirte würden in Österreich auf eine ökologische Produktion setzen, das gab das österreichische Bundesministerium für Land- und Forstwirtschaft, Umwelt und Wasserwirtschaft bekannt.
Mit dem Herbstantrag 2016 hätten weitere 1.753 Betriebe den Neueinstieg in die Maßnahme „Biologische Wirtschaftsweise“ des Agrarumweltprogramms ÖPUL beantragt. „Die verlängerte Einstiegsmöglichkeit war ein voller Erfolg, Österreich kann seine Position als Bio-Musterland weiter ausbauen“, heißt es von Seiten des Ministeriums. Die Anzahl der Bio-Betriebe werde 2017 voraussichtlich auf mehr als 22.000 steigen. Vor allem in Nieder- und Oberösterreich sowie in der Steiermark sei eine starke Zunahme zu erwarten.
Lesen Sie mehr in Ausgabe 4-2017 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.