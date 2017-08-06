Österreich: Apfel-Lagerstand auf sehr niedrigem Niveau

Anfang Januar lag der Lagerbestand an Äpfeln in Österreich deutlich unter der Marke des Vorjahres. Die Agrarmarkt Austria (AMA) nennt in ihrem Marktbericht ein Volumen von 31.773 t und spricht von einem absoluten Minimum-Niveau.
Im Januar 2016 betrug der Bestand rund 120.000 t. Als Grund für diese deutliche Differenz wird die geringe Erntemenge genannt. Dies spiegelt sich auch in den Preisen wider. Zum Jahresende wurden um 17% höhere Preise erzielt als noch 12 Monate zuvor. Die geringen Vorräte haben zudem einen Einfluss auf den Apfelverkauf. Wie die AMA berichtet, wurde Absatz noch einmal gedrosselt.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
