Dienstag, 25. Juli 2017
19.01.2017

Obst und Gemüse kostete 2016 mehr

Insgesamt gesehen mussten die deutschen Verbraucher im vergangenen Jahr bei Obst und Gemüse tiefer in die Tasche greifen als noch 2015. Wie das Statistische Bundesamt (Destatis) jetzt bekannt gab, wurde bei Gemüse eine Preiserhöhung um 3,7% verzeichnet.

Hervorzuheben sind dabei Kartoffeln, die 13,8% mehr kosteten. Bei Obst nahmen die Preise um insgesamt 3,6% zu. Äpfel konnten die Verbraucher für 3,2% mehr haben, Citrusfrüchte hingegen schlugen mit 9,5% auf. Die Verbraucherpreise für Nahrungsmittel in Deutschland lagen im Jahr 2016 insgesamt um 0,8% höher als noch im Vorjahr.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
