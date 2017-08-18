Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 18. August 2017
18.08.2017

NL: Wert der O+G-Exporte nach Großbritannien im ersten Halbjahr gestiegen

NL: Wert der O+G-Exporte nach Großbritannien im ersten Halbjahr gestiegen

Lediglich die Ausfuhren von Obst und Gemüse sowie von Molkereiprodukten verzeichneten nach Angaben des Statistikamtes CBS Zuwächse gegenüber der entsprechenden Vorjahresperiode.

Die Handelsbilanz erreichte bei Obst und Gemüse ein Plus von 38 Mio Euro, wozu vor allem der Tomatenexport beitrug. Hier konnten Zugewinne von 22 Mio Euro verbucht werden. Insgesamt ist der Güterexport der Niederlande in Höhe von 19,4 Mrd Euro in das Vereinigte Königreich in den ersten sechs Monaten aber um 2 % gesunken.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
