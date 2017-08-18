NL: Wert der O+G-Exporte nach Großbritannien im ersten Halbjahr gestiegen

Lediglich die Ausfuhren von Obst und Gemüse sowie von Molkereiprodukten verzeichneten nach Angaben des Statistikamtes CBS Zuwächse gegenüber der entsprechenden Vorjahresperiode.
Die Handelsbilanz erreichte bei Obst und Gemüse ein Plus von 38 Mio Euro, wozu vor allem der Tomatenexport beitrug. Hier konnten Zugewinne von 22 Mio Euro verbucht werden. Insgesamt ist der Güterexport der Niederlande in Höhe von 19,4 Mrd Euro in das Vereinigte Königreich in den ersten sechs Monaten aber um 2 % gesunken.
KERNOBST
Apfel-Ernte bleibt 2017 unter 10 Millionen Tonnen — Auch weniger Birnen
PILZE
Champignons passen perfekt zur modernen Ernährung
KARTOFFELN
Frühware noch in ruhigem Fahrwasser
SEE-LOGISTIK
Unternehmen setzen auf Digitalisierungsprojekte
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
|29.08.2017
|• SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
